Radha Yadav took a stunning catch to dismiss Deepti Sharma during the Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League 2023, on Monday, March 7. Sharma had played a flat-batted shot which was dipping and Radha Yadav, at long on came diving forward to grab the ball and hold onto it even as she fell down. The fielding effort was so impressive that it prompted many netizens to call it 'catch of the tournament.' Delhi Capitals eventually won the match by 42 runs. ‘Is Holi Colour Permanent?’ Asks RCB’s Ellyse Perry After Washing her Hair Twice.

Radha Yadav Takes Stunning Catch:

Kiran Navgire has got competition! Another stunning catch in the #DCvUPW contest 🔥 This time it is @Radhay_21 with her sensational fielding effort 👏👏 Follow the game 👉 https://t.co/Yp7UtgDSsl#TATAWPL | #DCvUPW pic.twitter.com/gIIYB0yeYe — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) March 7, 2023

'Catch of the Tournament'

It’s only game No. 5 but Radha Yadav may well have sealed the catch of the tournament award. Rushes in from long-on and puts in a dive forward to send Deepti Sharma packing. What strength of mind and body.#WPL2023 #DCvUPW — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) March 7, 2023

'Wonderful Catch'

What a wonderful catch taken by Radha Yadav 🤯🤯 Best catch of the tournament already taken, what say ??#DCvsUPW #WPL pic.twitter.com/Wtdd4EVcGM — CricoGraphy (@CricoGraphy) March 7, 2023

What a Catch!

Radha yadav, Catch of the tournament for now🔥🔥 — Adv. Rahul (@Vakil__Saab) March 7, 2023

'Can't Get Any Better'

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)