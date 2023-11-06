Punjab and Baroda are all set to put on a show when they go up against each other in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 Semifinal game at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, Chandigarh. The PUN vs BAR contest is scheduled to get underway at 4:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Punjab managed to attain a comfortable victory over Delhi in the semi-finals. Team Baroda too was able to attain an easy victory over their semi-final opponents Assam which automatically sent them to the finals. Both Punjab and Baroda are very tough teams and is difficult to predict which one is gonna take the victory. 'Yes Kohli Is Selfish’ Venkatesh Prasad Reacts to Claims of Virat Kohli Playing for Milestone While Scoring 49th ODI Century in IND vs SA CWC 2023 Match

PUN vs BAR Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2023-24 Final Match

