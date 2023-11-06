Venkatesh Prasad took to social media to react to critics who claimed that Virat Kohli was playing for a personal milestone en route to scoring his 49th ODI century. The star batter got to the three-figure mark in front of a packed crowd as he equalled Sachin Tendulkar's tally of centuries in the format. Kohli finished with 101* off 121 balls with 10 fours on a tricky surface which drew criticism from many, who called him selfish. Prasad, in a post on 'X', wrote, "Yes Kohli is selfish, selfish enough to follow the dream of a billion people, selfish enough to strive for excellence even after achieving so much.." Virat Kohli Meets Groundstaff at Eden Gardens, Clicks Pictures With Them After IND vs SA ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Match; Video Goes Viral.

See Venkatesh Prasad's Post

Hearing funny arguments about Virat Kohli being Selfish and obsessed with personal milestone. Yes Kohli is selfish, selfish enough to follow the dream of a billion people, selfish enough to strive for excellence even after achieving so much, selfish enough to set new benchmarks,… pic.twitter.com/l5RZRf7dNx — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 6, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)