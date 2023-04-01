Punjab Kings face Kolkata Knight Riders in their first match of IPL 2023 at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Saturday, April 1. The match is set to start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network have acquired the broadcast rights of IPL 2023 and will provide live telecast of this match on their channels. Fans who want to watch live streaming of this match, can do so on the JioCinema app and website for free. Balls Flying All Over! Virat Kohli's Shots in Training Makes RCB Captain Faf du Plessis Cautious During IPL 2023 Interview (Watch Video).

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)