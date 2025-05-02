Islamabad United take on Peshawar Zalmi in PSL (Pakistan Super League) 2025 on Friday, May 2. The Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United PSL 2025 match is being played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore and it started at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, PSL 2025 live telecast is not available in India, with Sony Sports Network stopping the broadcast after the Pahalgam terror attack. Fans also do not have any online viewing option as there is no PSL 2025 live streaming with FanCode stopping streaming. PSL 2025 live streaming is also not available on YouTube, with Sports Central being among the YouTube channels blocked by the Government of India. Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2025 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: How Can PZ Finish in Top Four on Pakistan Super League Points Table?

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United

Islamabad United has won the toss and elected to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi. Kyle Mayers making his debut for Islamabad United while Max Bryant & Ahmad Daniyal on debut for Peshawar Zalmi.#IUvPZ | #HBLPSLX | #ApnaXHai | #Cricket | #GreenTeam | #OurGameOurPassion #PSL2025 pic.twitter.com/msXKIDrOIL — Green Team (@GreenTeam1992) May 2, 2025

