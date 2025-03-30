In the second encounter of March 30, a double-header Sunday, Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings in their last home match at Guwahati in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The RR vs CSK IPL 2025 match will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium and start at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the IPL 2025. Fans in India can find the Royals vs Super Kings IPL 2025 live telecast viewing options on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi TV channels. Fans in India can get the Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2025 live streaming viewing option on the JioHotstar app and website. However, for complete coverage of the match, fans will require a subscription. Star Sports Channel Number on Airtel Digital TV, TATA Play, Videocon d2h, Dish TV: Where to Watch Telecast of IPL 2025 On DTH.

RR vs CSK IPL 2025 Live

আমি গুৱাহাটীত আছোঁ!💛 First one in the heart of the Northeast Let the whistles fly, Superfans!🥳#RRvCSK #WhistlePodu #Yellove pic.twitter.com/V7csYZkE9L — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 30, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)