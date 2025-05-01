In a bid to remain alive in the race to playoffs, Rajasthan Royals will host Mumbai Indians in ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on May 1. The RR vs MI IPL 2025 match will be played at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, and will be the second-last home game for RR this season, commencing at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Fans in India can find viewing options of the RR vs MI IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For online viewing options, fans can switch to JioHoststar app and wesbite to catch live action of watch Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 match. For complete coverage of the match streaming, viewers will need a subscription. RR vs MI Likely Playing XIs: Check Predicted Lineups With Impact Players for Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Match 50.

RR vs MI IPL 2025 Live

𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞, 𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫, 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬 🔥 Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians – expect fireworks, drama, and pure cricketing action! 💥#IPLonJioStar 👉 #RRvMI | THU, 1st MAY, 6:30 PM on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/Us10I4KZGE — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 1, 2025

