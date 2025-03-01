In the final Group B match, South Africa will lock horns against England in the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy 2025. The SA vs ENG match will start at 02:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) on March 1 and will be played at the National Stadium. Star Sports has broadcasting rights to the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in India and fans can find live telecast viewing options of the South Africa vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match on Star Sports 2 and Sport 18-1 TV channels. For online streaming viewing options of SA vs ENG, fans can switch to JioHotstar app and website after paying subscription fees. Jos Buttler Steps Down As England White-Ball Captain After ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Debacle, Says 'It's the Right Decision for Me and the Team' (Watch Video).

SA vs ENG Live

The Proteas are set to light up the global stage in the Champions Trophy as they pursue glory 🔥🌎🏏🏆. Be sure to catch all the games live on SuperSport as our boys begin their chase of a nation's dream 🇿🇦💭. #WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #ChampionsTrophy pic.twitter.com/26ClWyE3Ph — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) February 20, 2025

