After fightback from the tail-enders, the South Africa national cricket team had a 90-run advantage over the Pakistan national cricket team in the first innings. The side managed to pick up three wickets in Pakistan’s second innings handing them a two-run lead at the end of day 2. Action in the South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test resumes on Day 3, which starts at 1:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the South Africa vs Pakistan Test series and fans can watch the SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 3 on the Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channels. Those looking for an online viewing option can watch SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 3 live streaming on the JioCinema app and website for free. 'F**K YOU…' Pakistan’s Kamran Ghulam Involved in Heated Exchange With South Africa’s Kagiso Rabada and Kyle Verreynne During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 (Watch Video).

South Africa vs Pakistan 1st Test 2024 Day 3

⚪🟢Day 2 | Stumps A brilliant 2nd day of cricketing action comes to a close!🏏👏 🇵🇰Pakistan: 211/10 (1st Innings) 🇿🇦South Africa: 301/10 (1st innings) 🇵🇰Pakistan: 88/3 (2nd Innings) They trail by 2 runs going into Day 3 tomorrow.#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAvPAK pic.twitter.com/SeZNh4tpPA — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)