South Africa and Pakistan will battle it out on Day 4 of what has been a fascinating first Test of the two-game series, on December 29. A result of this clash is expected today itself with South Africa needing 121 more runs while Pakistan requiring seven wickets to win. Day 4 of the SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 is set to start at the SuperSport Park in Centurion at 1:30 PM (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner of the SA vs PAK Test series 2024 and fans can watch SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 live telecast on Sports18 1 TV channel. Fans on the lookout for an online viewing option, can tune in to the JioCinema app and website to watch SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 live streaming. Will It Rain in Centurion During SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 4 at SuperSport Park Cricket Stadium? Check Live Weather Forecast.

SA vs PAK 1st Test 2024 Day 3 Stumps

Day 3 | Stumps 🟢⚪️ Test match cricket never fails to entertain, as day three comes to a close🏏 🇵🇰Pakistan: 211/10 (1st Innings) 🇿🇦South Africa: 301/10 (1st Innings) 🇵🇰Pakistan: 237/10 (2nd Innings) 🇿🇦South Africa: 27/3 (2nd Innings) The Proteas need 121 more runs to win in… pic.twitter.com/GNUeaSuAUm — Proteas Men (@ProteasMenCSA) December 28, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)