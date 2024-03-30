South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women played one match against each other in this three-match T20I series so far where South Africa Women won that game and is currently leading the series by 1-0. The second T20I game between South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women at the JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom on 30th March at 5:30 PM IST. Sadly, there is no official broadcaster for the SA-W vs SL-W match in India. But fans can enjoy live streaming of the SA-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I match on the FanCode App. South Africa’s Dean Elgar To Retire From International Cricket After Test Series Against India.

South Africa Women's vs Sri Lanka Women's

🏏EASTER GAME DAY The Easter Weekend celebrations continue as the Proteas Women look to seal the series in Potchefstroom against Sri Lanka 🇿🇦🇱🇰 🏟 JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom 🕚 14:00 📺 Supersport Cricket (Ch 212) 🎟 https://t.co/kQ6FwIN97B#WozaNawe #BePartOfIt #SAWvSRIW pic.twitter.com/0Zd4lmTlpf — Proteas Women (@ProteasWomenCSA) March 30, 2024

