Sri Lanka will look to reduce their 127-run deficit while not losing many wickets as they resume proceedings on Day 4 of the SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025, on Friday, June 20. Pathum Nissanka starred for Sri Lanka on Day 3 with a spectacular 187 that helped the hosts fight back in the contest after Bangladesh scored a mammoth 495 in their first innings. Day 4 of the SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 will start at the Galle International Stadium at 9:45 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of SL vs BAN 2025 series and the SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 live telecast is likely to be available on its channels. Fans, however, have online viewing options as they can watch SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 live streaming on SonyLIV as well as on FanCode. However, a subscription will be required to watch SL vs BAN live streaming on SonyLIV and in case of FanCode, a match or a tour pass. Najmul Hossain Shanto Narrowly Escapes Ball Thrown in His Direction While Celebrating Sixth Test Century in SL vs BAN 1st Test 2025 (Watch Videos).

SL vs BAN 2025 Live Streaming

A Month-Long Cricketing Blast Begins! 💥🏏 Bangladesh take on Sri Lanka on their turf, and it’s payback time! Watch #SLvBAN LIVE on #SonyLIV 📺 pic.twitter.com/ri0e3Hc6PB — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) June 16, 2025

