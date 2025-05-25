Sunrisers Hyderabad will face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the 68th match of the Indian Premier League 2025 season. The SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match will be held at the neutral venue, Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday. The 68th match of the IPL 2025 will begin at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Fans in India can find viewing options for the SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Kannada and Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can find viewing options of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. IPL 2025: Josh Hazlewood Rejoins Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ahead of Indian Premier League Playoffs (Watch Video).

SRH vs KKR IPL 2025 Match

