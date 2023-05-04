Sunrisers Hyderabad will be taking on Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match in Indian Premier League 2023 on Thursday, May 4. The game will begin at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad. Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of IPL 2023 and the match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil and Star Sports Telugu channels. Jiocinema meanwhile will provide free live streaming of this game in India. MS Dhoni Inspires Jonty Rhodes: Lucknow Super Giants Fielding Coach Explains Why He Helped Ground Staff in Ekana Stadium During LSG vs CSK IPL 2023 Match.

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Live Telecast Details

There's no time like now for both @SunRisers & @KKRiders to give wheels to their campaign and earn 2 crucial points. This rivalry is heating up and how. Tune-in to #SRHvKKR at #IPLonStar Today | Pre-show at 6:30 PM & LIVE action at 7:30 PM | Star Sports Network#BetterTogether pic.twitter.com/3yp1BbBoiW — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 4, 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2023 Live Streaming Details

