West Indies take on Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series on Monday, December 16. The WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2024 will be played at the Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent and it starts at 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to watch WI vs BAN live telecast because there's no official telecast partner. For WI vs BAN live streaming online, fans can watch the match on the FanCode app and website, but will need a match pass for the same. West Indies' Amir Jangoo Slams Fastest-Ever Ton On ODI Debut During WI vs BAN 3rd ODI 2024.

WI vs BAN 1st T20I 2024

After wrapping up the ODI series in style, West Indies will look to continue their good run into the T20 series! 👊 Can Bangladesh stop the Windies charge and rise to the contest? Catch all the action LIVE on #FanCode#WIvBANonFanCode pic.twitter.com/VRjaUDJwY5 — FanCode (@FanCode) December 15, 2024

