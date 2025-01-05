The Zimbabwe national cricket team and Afghanistan national cricket team are in action for the second Test of the series after their opening match drew. The Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd Test is being at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo. Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd Test 2024-25 Day 4 of the second Test will begin at 01:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Unfortunately, there will be no ZIM vs AFG live telecast available in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner. But fans in India do have an online viewing option and that is FanCode, where the Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd Test live streaming will be available, at the cost of a match pass worth Rs 25. Sean Williams Shows Sportsmanship, Walks Off After Edging Without Waiting for Umpire’s Decision During ZIM vs AFG 2nd Test 2024-25 (Watch Video).

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan 2nd Test 2024-25 Live

STUMPS ON DAY 3. Afghanistan lead by 205 runs in their second innings with 3 wickets in hand. 🏏#ZIMvAFG #VisitZimbabwe 📝https://t.co/HdHfDCXyud pic.twitter.com/qwt3HfIP7D — Zimbabwe Cricket (@ZimCricketv) January 4, 2025

