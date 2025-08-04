Following the victory in the fifth/ final Test match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025, India national cricket team players Dhruv Jurel and Mohammed Siraj were seen sharing a light moment. In a video posted on Dhruv Jurel's official Instagram account, the wicketkeeper and the pacer were seen joking. Dhruv Jurel said, "I only believe", and in reply, as Mohammed Siraj was saying, "Myself", Jurel interrupted, saying, "Mia Bhai", and the two laughed hard. In a viral video after the ICC T20I World Cup 2024 final, Mohammed Siraj had famously said, "I only believe in Jassi bhai", paying respect to heroics by Jasprit Bumrah. Mohammed Siraj picked a five-wicket haul in the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, 2nd innings, helping India win the match and draw the series. From 'I Only Believe in Jassi Bhai' to 'I Always Believe in Myself', Mohammed Siraj Wins Hearts With His Reaction After Helping India Secure Victory in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Dhruv Jurel Shares Heart-Warming Moment With Mohammed Siraj:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J U R E L (@dhruvjurel)

