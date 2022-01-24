Indian women's cricket team's opening batter Smriti Mandhana has been named as ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year 2021 after ICC announced the winners of its annual awards. Mandhana takes home the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy after scoring 855 runs in 22 internationals at an average of 38.86 with one century and five half-centuries.

A year to remember 🤩 Smriti Mandhana's quality at the top of the order was on full display in 2021 🏏 More on her exploits 👉 https://t.co/QI8Blxf0O5 pic.twitter.com/3jRjuzIxiT — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2022

