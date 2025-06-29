It has now been exactly a year today, in 2025 after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final match. On June 29, 2024, the India national cricket team, led by captain then-skipper Rohit Sharma etched history by winning their second T20I World Cup, and the first since the inaugural edition of the competition in 2007. The final match was played against the South Africa national cricket team, at the Kensington Oval Barbados in Bridgetown. Team India won the match by seven runs, after an exciting last over, where the now captain, Suryakumar Yadav took a spectacular catch. The day also drew an end to the glorious T20I careers of the two Indian cricket team stalwarts, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, who announced their retirement. BCCI have posted a video, remembering 'Euphoria', congratulating the champions. Former India Assistant Coach Abhishek Nayar Reveals Rohit Sharma Wanted Him To Work With KL Rahul To Bring Best out of Him.

'Relive That Champions Feeling'!

𝟮𝟵.𝟬𝟲.𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟰 🗓️ Do you remember what 𝙀𝙪𝙥𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙞𝙖 feels like? Relive that Champions feeling with the Champions 😇 One year of celebrating pride, glory, and togetherness 🇮🇳🏆#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/PubQhonxeM — BCCI (@BCCI) June 29, 2025

