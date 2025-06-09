India, on this day, registered a thrilling win over Pakistan in what will certainly go down in history as one of the memorable matches in T20 World Cup history. Facing Pakistan in New York in the T20 World Cup 2024, the India National Cricket Team were bowled out for just 119 in 20 overs and the poor batting effort saw Pakistan emerge as the outright favourites to come out on top. For Pakistan, Naseem Shah was the best bowler as he picked up three wickets. Pakistan needed to chase down just 120 to win, but Jasprit Bumrah and the India National Cricket Team players had other plans. The ace fast bowler rattled Pakistan's batting order with figures of 3/14 in four overs and eventually, the Green Shirts were restricted to 113/7. India went on to win the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, winning all matches. MS Dhoni, Matthew Hayden, Sarah Taylor Among Seven Legendary Cricketers Inducted Into ICC’s Hall of Fame.

On This Day in 2024: India Beat Pakistan in Thriller

𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐝𝐚𝐲. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭. 𝐀𝐛𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐂𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐚 🥶#OnThisDay, India triumphed over Pakistan in the T20 WC 2024! 🙌#MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai pic.twitter.com/YDSu6H878k — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) June 9, 2025

