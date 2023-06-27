The schedule of the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament is set to be released today and fans would be expecting some power-packed matches to headline the tournament, which is set to start in October. The announcement of the World Cup schedule has been a bit delayed, but now that it is finally here, fans would be keen on knowing where to watch it live. And here we bring you the details. Star Sports' social media handles (YouTube, Facebook and Instagram) will provide live streaming of this event, where the fixtures are announced at 12:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Also, fans can watch the schedule announcement event on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The telecast details of the event are not available yet and we'll update you once it is. ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Live Updates.

ICC World Cup 2023 Schedule Announcement Live Streaming Online:

