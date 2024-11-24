Virat Kohli silenced his critics with a stellar hundred in the ongoing IND vs AUS 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth. Kohli's 30th Test hundred took 143 balls and included seven fours and two sixes, where the batter had two phases to his batting, where he showcased defense, and then displayed an aggressive approach. Kohli's last Test hundred came back in 2023 against West Indies at Port of Spain after which the ace-batter struggled with poor form. This is Kohli's seventh Test ton Down Under and ninth against Australia. Virat Kohli's Six Off Mitchell Starc Hits Security Personnel Near Boundary Line at Optus Stadium During IND vs AUS 1st Test (Watch Video).

Virat Kohli Slams 30th Test Ton

Hello Australia 🇦🇺 KING KOHLI has brought up his 7th Test century on Aussie soil and second at the Perth Stadium. A classic knock from the champion batter 🫡🫡 Live - https://t.co/gTqS3UPruo… #AUSvIND | @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/QHMm7vrhcw — BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2024

