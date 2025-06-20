It was a brilliant day for the India national cricket team as they reached 359-3 at stumps on day 1 in the ongoing first Test against the England national cricket team in Leeds. Batting first, Indian openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal stitched a fantastic 91-run stand for the first wicket. KL Rahul departed after scoring 42 runs. Debutant Sai Sudharsan departed for a four-ball duck. However, it was a day belonging to Yashasvi Jaiswal and newly appointed Test skipper Shubman Gill. The duo slammed their first Test centuries on English soil. Yashasvi Jaiswal departed after playing a fantastic knock of 101 runs. Shubman Gill, on the other hand, remained unbeaten on 127 runs and achieved many milestones in his debut innings as the Indian Test skipper. Vice-Captain Rishabh Pant (65*) supported Shubman Gill well as Team India dominated the opening day of the Leeds Test against England. Rishabh Pant Becomes Second Fastest Wicketkeeper-Batsman to Reach 3000 Runs in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 1st Test 2025.

An Excellent Day for Team India!

Stumps on the opening day of the 1st Test! An excellent day with the bat as #TeamIndia reach 359/3 🙌 Captain Shubman Gill (127*) and Vice-captain Rishabh Pant (65*) at the crease 🤝 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/CuzAEnBkyu#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/kMTaCwYkYo — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2025

