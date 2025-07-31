The IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 got off to an entertaining start, alright at The Oval on July 31, only for rain to play spoilsport. A sudden burst of rain led to early lunch being called on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 and the start of the second session was delayed because of a wet outfield. However, the rain resumed again for a very short time before play could finally resume in the second session on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. For those wondering about the revised session timings on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025, we got you covered. The second session started at 7:30 PM IST and will continue till 9:35 PM IST. The tea interval will last from 9:35 PM IST to 9:55 PM IST and the final session can be extended to 11:30 PM IST. History! Shubman Gill Breaks Sunil Gavaskar's Record of Most Runs by an Indian Captain in a Test Series, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025.

Revised Session Timings on Day 1 After Rain Delay in IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗧𝗶𝗺𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀: Afternoon session - 03.00 PM - 05.05 PM Local Time (07.30 PM-09.35 PM IST) Tea interval - 05.05 PM - 05.25 PM Local Time (09.35 PM - 09.55 PM IST) Evening session - 05.25 PM - 07.00 PM Local Time (plus extra 30 mins for overs not… pic.twitter.com/7F7mWwOWbq — BCCI (@BCCI) July 31, 2025

