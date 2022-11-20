India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 is taking place on November 20, Sunday. After the first match got cancelled due to the rains, fans have been waiting for an exciting game of cricket between Hardik Pandya’s Men in Blue and Kane Williamson’s Black Caps. If you are searching for live telecast and online streaming details to watch IND vs NZ 2022, then we have to inform you that the cricket series will not be available on cable TV in India. However, the entire India vs New Zealand 2022 cricket series will be live telecast on the Prime Video app. Yes, get ready to check live cricket score updates of NZ vs IND on Amazon Prime. The matches begin at 12 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 Live Score Updates Online.

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details:

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs NZ Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST#INDvsNZ #NZvINDonPrime #NZvsIND #IndiaVsNewZealand https://t.co/aln2hioeXj — LatestLY (@latestly) November 20, 2022

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I 2022 Live Streaming Online on Prime Video App:

The 2nd T20I match between India and New Zealand will be played from 12:00 PM IST today. Which will be broadcast on DD Sports and Amazon Prime Video.#INDvsNZ #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/WlHosPgx40 — BCCI Live (@BcciLive) November 20, 2022

