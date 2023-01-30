Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur has won the toss and her side will bowl first in this match against West Indies. India have already qualified for the final of the Tri-Series while West Indies have suffered defeats in all three games they have competed in. Renuka Singh has returned to the Indian team and replaced Radha Yadav.

🚨 Toss Update 🚨#TeamIndia win the toss and elect to bowl first. A look at our Playing eleven 👌 Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/DZU57GhavB #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/qpcB4v1C7S — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) January 30, 2023

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Devika Vaidya, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Shikha Pandey, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

West Indies Women (Playing XI): Rashada Williams(w), Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Hayley Matthews(c), Zaida James, Djenaba Joseph, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Trishan Holder, Jannillea Glasgow

