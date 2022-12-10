Bangladesh captain Litton Das has won the toss and has opted to bowl first in this 3rd ODI against India. The hosts have made two changes in the form of Taskin Ahmed and Anamul Haque, who have been named in the playing XI. India on the other hand, have added Kuldeep Yadav and Ishan Kishan to their playing XI in place of Deepak Chahar and Rohit Sharma, who were ruled out earlier. India vs Bangladesh 3rd ODI 2022 Live Streaming Online on SonyLIV: Get Free Live Telecast of IND vs BAN Cricket Match on TV With Time in IST

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Toss Report:

3RD ODI. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field. https://t.co/HGnEqtZJsM #BANvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) December 10, 2022

IND vs BAN 3rd ODI Playing XIs:

India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w/c), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Anamul Haque, Litton Das(c), Shakib Al Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

