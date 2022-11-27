The second ODI between India and New Zealand has been called off due to rain. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first. India started quietly with openers Shikhar Dhawan and Subhman Gill settling in as rain stopped play. It seemed like the game can be resumed with both sides to play 29 overs each. But the rain interrupted again and this time the match was called off by the umpires. Suryakumar Yadav Joins Seddon Park Ground Staff After Hamilton Rain Stops Play in IND vs NZ 2nd ODI 2022 (Watch Video)

IND vs NZ 2nd ODI Abandoned Due to Rain

Rain plays spoilsport as #NZvIND ends without a result 🌧 Watch the remainder of the ODI series LIVE on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺 pic.twitter.com/LWEq0IMPCh — ICC (@ICC) November 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)