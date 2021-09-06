With the extended season of IPL 2021 coming closer, Shikhar Dhawan has started training for the remaining matches at the UAE following his quarantine in Dubai. Delhi Capitals shared a video where he was spotted playing football with the team amidst his first training session in the Gulf country. The franchise will start off its campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 22 and will be looking forward to upholding its top position in the points table.

Check Out Shikhar Dhawan's Video:

We reckon @SDhawan25 is going to look for a revenge nutmeg at his first training session after he comes out of quarantine in Dubai 😁⚽#YehHaiNayiDilli #DCAllAccess #IPL2021 @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/DjKAlYYXiY — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 6, 2021

