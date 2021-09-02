Shreyas Iyer felt on top of the world after being able to come back and play the remaining matches in the second leg of IPL 2021 in the UAE. The Delhi Capitals' skipper shared that it was hard to watch his teammates play on TV as his shoulder injury kept him away from the field in the first-half of the tournament. Shreyas also said that he's blessed to rejoin the team and is delighted to be able to bat along with his teammates in their first training session.

Check Out Shreyas Iyer's Video on His Return:

🗣️ "I am feeling on top of the world" 💙 In his first interview with DC after recovery, @ShreyasIyer15 talks about his return, the second leg of #IPL2021 and much more 🤩 Watch till the end for his special message for DC fans 🥺 #YehHaiNayiDilli #CapitalsUnplugged @OctaFX pic.twitter.com/YyOSlGjFua — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) September 2, 2021

