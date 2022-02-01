The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. A total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction. You can check the list of players registered for IPL 2022 auction here.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: IPL 2022 Player Auction list announced The Player Auction list is out with a total of 590 cricketers set to go under the hammer during the two-day mega auction which will take place in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13, 2022. More Details 🔽https://t.co/z09GQJoJhW pic.twitter.com/02Miv7fdDJ — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 1, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)