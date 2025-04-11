Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to face the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. MS Dhoni will lead the five-time champions after regular captain Ruturaj Gaikwad was ruled out of the IPL 2025 due to an elbow injury. Meanwhile, fans eager to check the CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 live scorecard can get all the information here. MS Dhoni IPL Captaincy Record at Chepauk: Check CSK Captain's Statistics At MA Chidambaram Stadium Ahead of CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Match in Chennai.

CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 Live Scorecard

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)