On the sidelines of BCCI SGM, board vice-president Rajiv Shukla, speaking with the media, announced the date of commencement for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. Shukla stated that the IPL 2025 will start on March 23, while talking about agendas discussed during BCCI SGM in Mumbai. The upcoming IPL 2025 is clashing with the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which will be held between April 10 to May 25. Devajit Saikia Elected As New BCCI Secretary, Succeeds Jay Shah; Prabhtej Singh Bhatia Takes Over As Treasurer of Indian Cricket Board.

Rajiv Shukla Announces IPL 2025 Start Date

#WATCH | Mumbai: BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla says, "Devajit Saikia elected new BCCI secretary and Prabhtej Singh Bhatia elects as BCCI treasurer...IPL is going to start from 23rd March..." pic.twitter.com/Jd6x7U8Hou — ANI (@ANI) January 12, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)