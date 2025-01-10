India Women and Ireland Women are set to clash in the 1st ODI of the three-match series, on Friday, January 10. The IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI will be played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium and commence at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Viacom18 will provide an IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series 2024 live telecast and live streaming by Disney+ Hotstar. Fans will also be able to watch the IND-W vs IRE-W 1st ODI 2025 on DD Sports as well. But the IND-W vs IRE-W live telecast on DD Sports would be only available on DD Free Dish. How To Watch IND-W vs IRE-W Free Live Streaming Online of 1st ODI 2024? Get Telecast Details of India Women vs Ireland Women Cricket Match on TV.

India Women vs Ireland Women 1st ODI 2025 Live Telecast Details

Match Day!



🏏 1st ODI - #INDvIRE ⏰ 11 AM onwards..



LIVE The Game on DD Sports 📺 (DD Free Dish)#TeamIndia #WomebInBlue pic.twitter.com/YGZwWib0CA— Doordarshan Sports (@ddsportschannel) January 10, 2025

