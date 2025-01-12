The second ODI between the India women's national cricket team and the Ireland women's national cricket team will be played in Rajkot on Sunday. The second IND-W vs IRE-W ODI will begin at 11:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Women in Blue are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0. Viacom18 will provide an IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series 2025 live telecast and live streaming by Disney+ Hotstar. Fans will also be able to watch the IND-W vs IRE-W 2nd ODI 2025 on DD Sports as well. But the IND-W vs IRE-W live telecast on DD Sports would be only available on DD Free Dish. India Women vs Ireland Women 2025 Schedule: Get IND-W vs IRE-W ODI Series Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details.

India Women vs Ireland Women Live Streaming

