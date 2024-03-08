The first season of the Indian Street Premier League is underway with three teams winning their first opening matches of the tournament. Chennai Singhams managed a narrow eight-run win against Tiigers of Kolkata in their last match and will be looking to stay positive with the result. They will face KVN Bangalore Strikers next, who lost their opening match against Falcon Risers Hyderabad. The match starts at 05:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra. With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the ISPL 2024 matches, Chennai Singams vs KVN Bangalore Strikers will be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. The Chennai Singams vs KVN Bangalore Strikers will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Sachin Tendulkar Dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’ With Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Boman Irani During ISPL T10 2024 Opening Ceremony, Video Goes Viral.

Chennai Singams vs KVN Bangalore Strikers Live on Sony Sports Network

