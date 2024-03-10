The next clash of the Indian Street Premier League will feature Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata. The match will start from 07:30 PM IST at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane.Cricket fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports 2 SD/HD channels in TV. The Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata match will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app. Kieron Pollard’s Bat Breaks As He Attempts To Hit Tayyab Abbas’ Delivery During Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars PSL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

Falcon Risers Hyderabad vs Tiigers of Kolkata ISPL 2024 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

2 electrifying contests round the corner today as the #ISPLT10 heats up! 🔥 Majhi Mumbai 🆚 Chennai Singams Falcon Risers Hyderabad 🆚 Tiigers of Kolkata Watch the LIVE action on #SonyLIV at 5:00 PM 💥 pic.twitter.com/bgPIecghbP — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) March 10, 2024

