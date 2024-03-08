The first season of the Indian Street Premier League is underway with three teams winning their first opening matches of the tournament. Majhi Mumbai won the inaugural match of the season and leads the points table with a healthy net run rate. The Tiigers of Kolkata lost a close contest against the Chennai team and will be looking to bounce back in the competition with a win. The match starts at 07:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) and will be played at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane, Maharashtra. With Sony Sports Network having the broadcasting rights for the ISPL 2024 matches, Tiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai will be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. Tiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai will also be available on the Sony LIV app. Sachin Tendulkar Dances to ‘Naatu Naatu’ With Ram Charan, Akshay Kumar, Suriya and Boman Irani During ISPL T10 2024 Opening Ceremony, Video Goes Viral.

Tiigers of Kolkata vs Majhi Mumbai Live on Sony Sports Network

