Varun Dhawan has 'joined in' the fun on social media after fans confused him with Varun Chakaravarthy. The Bollywood actor's Instagram posts were flooded with congratulatory messages after Varun Chakaravarthy had dismissed Travis Head in the IND vs AUS ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final as fans mistook the two to be one. Varun Chakaravarthy then jokingly congratulated the actor for his good bowling. Taking to Instagram, Varun Dhawan shared an edited video where he and Varun Chakaravarthy's faces were swapped using AI (Artificial Intelligence). The clip was from Varun Chakaravarthy dismissing Will Young in the IND vs NZ Group A ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match and while sharing it, the actor wrote, "Since the internet is having fun I decided to join In. All the best to the boys in blue and the other VARUN to shine bright on Sunday let’s go." 'Well Bowled Bhaiya' Varun Chakaravarthy Drops Comment on Actor Varun Dhawan's Insta Post After Fans Mistake Bollywood Star for Indian Spinner During ICC Champions Trophy 2025!.

Varun Dhawan Shares Edited Video of Him Bowling in IND vs NZ Match

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)