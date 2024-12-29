Jasprit Bumrah memes went viral on social media after the star India national cricket team pacer rattled the Australia national cricket team batting order on Day 4 of the IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test on December 29. The premier fast bowler, who has been superb all throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 and after dismissing Sam Konstas, he took three wickets in quick time to leave Australia reeling at 91/6 at one stage. The premier pacer also completed 200 wickets in Test cricket, becoming the fastest Indian pacer to get to that mark. After this spectacular performance in Melbourne, fans shared memes on how Jasprit Bumrah has been an absolute game-changer for India. Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Fastest Indian Pacer to Take 200 Test Wickets, Achieves Feat During IND vs AUS 4th Test 2024.

'Silent Assassin With a Deadly Yorker'

Jasprit Bumrah: The silent assassin with a deadly yorker.#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/liIi2mByuz — Byomkesh (@byomkesbakshy) December 29, 2024

Australian Batters When Jasprit Bumrah Starts Run-Up

*Jasprit Bumrah takes Run up* Australian Batters: pic.twitter.com/n7i6jmX1ot — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 29, 2024

Hilarious

When Bumrah ready for run-up Australian Batter be like #INDvsAUS #Bumrah pic.twitter.com/EpntatJShR — Suraj Singh Parmar (@SurajSingh3112) December 29, 2024

True!

Jasprit Bumrah ke wicket lete hi Virat Kohli ... Jassu di balle balle pic.twitter.com/AW5PolMfAW — Kunal 🦁 (@tweet_kunal17) December 29, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah to Australian Cricket Team

Jaspreet bumrah silences australian top order batting #Jaspritbumrah𓃵 #Aus pic.twitter.com/66adDEhm8v — The Memes Of India (@bvidit1) December 29, 2024

Funny

'GOAT' Indeed!

Travis Head's Nemesis

Travis Head ko birthday bumps de diye pic.twitter.com/xSdKp3tM4S — Sagar (@sagarcasm) December 29, 2024

Jasprit Bumrah to Sam Konstas

Ind vs aus Bumrah 🙌 pic.twitter.com/rooqTLQTbG — shraddha (@chaktiman) December 29, 2024

