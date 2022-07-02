Jasprit Bumrah tore into Stuart Broad as he hit the bowler for 35 runs in one over, resulting in the most expensive over in Test cricket. Bumrah launched an array of attacking shots to Broad, who seemed clueless for most of the over. The tail-ender punished Broad with the latter continuing to bowl short deliveries. He ended up scoring four fours and two sixes, including a single. There was also five wides and one more run because of a no-ball.

Watch Video:

BOOM BOOM BUMRAH IS ON FIRE WITH THE BAT 🔥🔥 3️⃣5️⃣ runs came from that Broad over 👉🏼 The most expensive over in the history of Test cricket 🤯 Tune in to Sony Six (ENG), Sony Ten 3 (HIN) & Sony Ten 4 (TAM/TEL) - https://t.co/tsfQJW6cGi#ENGvINDLIVEonSonySportsNetwork #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/Hm1M2O8wM1 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) July 2, 2022

Stuart Broad has just bowled the most expensive over in the history of Test Cricket. 35 runs off it... — Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) July 2, 2022

🔥 4 5wd 6nb 4 4 4 6 1 🔥 Jasprit Bumrah v Stuart Broad – What an over! 🏏#WTC23 | #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/WnGyEBmF0N — ICC (@ICC) July 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)