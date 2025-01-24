The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced their Women's ODI Team of the Year 2024, which included as many as two Indian players - opener Smriti Mandhana, and all-rounder Deepti Sharma - in the XI. The XI will be captained by South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt, and will see the likes of Hayley Matthews, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, and Sophie Ecclestone also included. No Indian Player Included As ICC Announces Men's ODI Team of the Year 2024, Charith Asalanka Named Captain.

Two Indians Named in ICC Women's ODI Team of the Year 2024

Honouring talent, skill, and consistency as part of the ICC Women’s ODI Team of the Year 2024 ✨ pic.twitter.com/gkGd0XqEi1 — ICC (@ICC) January 24, 2025

