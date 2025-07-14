Jofra Archer has started the India vs England third Test 2025 on a positive note as he has cleaned up Rishabh Pant early on Day 5 and provided England with an opening. Jofra was too full in the first over but he came back strong and nailed the right length for the ball to seam off the surface and take the off-stump out. Pant was beaten all ends up and Jofra celebrated aggressively on his face saying something as a send-off. When Was The Last Time India Won a Test Match at Lord's Cricket Ground? Check Details Amid IND vs ENG Test Series 2025.

Jofra Archer Gives Aggressive Send-Off to Rishabh Pant

Stumps knocked back! 💥 And some chat 🗣 BIG wicket ☝ pic.twitter.com/JiJjkzJByX — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 14, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)