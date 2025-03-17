KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) will have their second warm-up match on Monday, March 17. The first intra-squad warm-up match saw Team Gold beat Team Purple by six wickets as they chased down a 216-run target in just 15.4 overs. The players got to perform in match-like situations while the management had an opportunity to figure out what the final playing XI might look like. KKR's second match is set to be played at the Eden Gardens and it will begin at 6:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). While no live telecast will be available, fans can watch KKR's practice match live streaming on the Knight Club app. Chetan Sakariya Replaces Umran Malik in Kolkata Knight Riders Squad for IPL 2025.

KKR Practice Match Second Practice Match Live Streaming

Knights on the Charge! 💜 Practice Match 2 at 6.30PM! Download Knight Club App and watch the practice match LIVE! pic.twitter.com/nhTAaJfoJP — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) March 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)