Kolkata Knight Riders have registered the highest powerplay score in IPL 2024 as they hammered 88/1 against Delhi Capitals on April 3. The Knight Riders opted to open the innings with Phil Salt and Sunil Narine after the duo's success in the last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Salt and Narine plundered 60 runs in 4.3 overs before the Englishman fell to Anrich Nortje. However, Narine was joined by young Angkrish Raghuvanshi and the two finished with 88/1 at the end of six overs. Narine finished the powerplay with 52* off 21 deliveries, while Raghuvanshi scored 10* off three. Sunil Narine Smashes 21-Ball Half-Century During DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match.

KKR Register Highest Powerplay Score in IPL 2024

PS: This is the highest powerplay score this season! 💪 https://t.co/4SMW8KngiB — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 3, 2024

