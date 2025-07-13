India national cricket team opener KL Rahul poses in front of the Lord's Honours Board with his name written on it after the veteran slammed a superb century during the IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025. The 33-year-old scored a fighting knock of 100 off 177 deliveries, including 13 fours. His knock helped his side to reach 387 in response to England's 387 in the first innings. Notably, this is the second time KL Rahul's name is written on the Honours Board. In 2021. Rahul scored a century at the same venue against England. KL Rahul Scores His 10th Test Century, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2025.

KL Rahul Poses in Front of Lord's Honours Board

The newest member on the Honours Board! 🇮🇳 Credit: @BCCI/X pic.twitter.com/BE9ZQjCrW4 — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 13, 2025

