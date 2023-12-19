Former RR player Chetan Sakariya will be joining Kolkata Knight Riders for the IPL 2024 season. KKR grabbed him for an amount of INR 50 Lakh. Made his IPL debut back in 2021, Sakariya hasn't been able to leave a mark as such but will be looking for a better IPL season with KKR. IPL 2024 Auction Live Updates Online: Pat Cummins Becomes Most Expensive Player in IPL History, Chris Woakes Goes to PBKS; Daryl Mitchell Sold to CSK

Chetan Sakariya Signs for KKR

