Rohit Sharma dropped a simple catch at slips off Bangladesh batter Jaker Ali off Axar Patel's bowling during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Bangladesh at Dubai. It was the hat-trick delivery for Axar as he took two in two previously in the over. But Rohit's drop distanced him from a massive opportunity of creating multiple records. When asked about his drop in the post-match press conference, Rohit gave a sheepish smile and said 'May have to take him for a dinner tomorrow'. Axar Patel Hat-Trick Miss: Here's List of Records Indian Spinner Missed Out After Rohit Sharma Dropped Jaker Ali's Catch Off His Ball During IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match.

Rohit Sharma Reacts to His Dropped Catch Off Axar Patel's Bowling

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)