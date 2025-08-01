Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna achieved a unique milestone during Day 2 of the IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025. Siraj and Krishna became the first Indian bowlers to pick up a four-wicket haul each in the same innings of a Test match at The Oval in London. Siraj and Prasidh bagged four wickets each during the first innings of England, which helped Team India to bundle out the hosts for 247 runs in response to Team India's 224. Meanwhile, the Three Lions are leading the five-match Test series 2-1. ‘You Can’t Talk Like That’ Kumar Dharmasena and KL Rahul Get Into Heated Argument Following Verbal Exchange Between Prasidh Krishna and Joe Root During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2025 (Watch Video).

Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna Achieve a Unique Milestone

4 tera, 4 mera! 🤝💪#PrasidhKrishna and #MohammedSiraj become the first Indian bowlers to take 4-fors at The Oval in the same innings! ⚡#ENGvIND 👉 5th TEST, DAY 2 | LIVE NOW on JioHotstar 👉 https://t.co/TY23MOyDXC pic.twitter.com/QTZDOOk5CM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)