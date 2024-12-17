India national cricket team batter Mohammed Siraj was dismissed by veteran speedster Mitchell Starc after wicketkeeper Alex Carey took a stunning diving catch during the IND vs AUS 3rd Test 2024. The wicket incident happened just after the tea break on Day 4. On the last ball of the 63rd over, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc bowled a full-length delivery outside off stump. Siraj couldn't resist and went for the drive with hard hands. The ball caught the edge, and Alex Carey took a stunning diving catch towards the first slip. Mohammed Siraj departed after scoring one run. IND 201/8 in 63 overs (Trail by 244) | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2024 Day 4: Mitchell Starc Removes Mohammed Siraj.

Superb Grab from Alex Carey

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)